British Bobsleigh & Skeleton Association director who made racism, bullying claims is removed

British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association Board member Colin Rattigan alleges he was subject to an "extended period" of bullying and harassment

The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association has announced the removal of director Colin Rattigan with immediate effect.

The governing body said it had taken what it described as the "unprecedented" step due to Rattigan having "fundamentally breached the BBSA Directors' Code of Conduct", adding that he had "thereby undermined the very organisation which he was appointed to serve."

The BBSA said his dismissal is unrelated to an ongoing independent investigation, commissioned by UK Sport, relating to allegations of racism, bullying and harassment within the organisation.

Rattigan, who was the only black board member at the BBSA, made the allegations earlier this year.

"When I was asked to come back to the BBSA and help build bobsleigh, it was a proud moment as I believe that giving back is important once you have achieved elite status in your sport," Rattigan, who joined the board last year, said in a statement.

"In the short time that I have been in the BBSA bobsleigh position, despite all the challenges, I have provided leadership, the strategic vision and plan and improved the depth of collaboration, engagement and consultation to put a plan in place.

"We were able to successfully complete a season with less than a shoestring budget. We were able to make contributions to help teams achieve results during that season and continue their quest for Olympic medals.

"This is not about me. It is about the future of British bobsleigh and doing the right thing. Let's hope that the UK Sport investigation continues in a fair and honest way."

Rattigan alleges he was subject to an "extended period" of bullying and harassment, and claims recordings of board meetings were made in an attempt to entrap him. It is understood in addition to his complaint to UK Sport, he has raised this as a breach of privacy issue with the Equality and Human Rights Commission and the Information Commissioner's Office.

It is also thought he reported a number of sources had told him bobsleigh pilot Lamin Deen and other black coaches were being subjected to discriminatory treatment.

A statement from the BBSA said: "Today, 1st October 2020, the Board of Directors of the BBSA took the unprecedented step of removing Colin Rattigan as a Director of the BBSA with immediate effect.

"The exact details for this will remain confidential to the Board for the time being but, through his actions, the Board is in no doubt that Colin Rattigan fundamentally breached the BBSA Directors' Code of Conduct and the BBSA Articles of Association and thereby undermined the very organisation which he was appointed to serve.

"Whilst we will not comment further on the incidents which brought about this decision, they are separate to the matters to be covered by the independent investigation commissioned by UK Sport. We welcome that investigation and are happy to cooperate fully.

"We strongly refute the allegations raised in recent media reports and wish to be clear that we are yet to be presented with any evidence that supports them."

A senior coach at the BBSA wrote separately to UK Sport last week, claiming his experiences had left him "seriously worried" and saying he had witnessed examples of discrimination and an active campaign to sabotage Rattigan's strategy of development.

The coach claimed the behaviour was based on "narrow-mindedness, discrimination and prejudice" and he and his peers "now had no confidence in the chair or the board".

The BBSA was the subject of a 2017 UK Sport investigation, which looked into allegations of a "toxic culture" within the organisation.