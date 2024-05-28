What's live on Sky Sports today? TV guide and listings plus how to watch on Sky Sports App and NOW

England Women will be seeking to wrap up another series victory over Pakistan live on Sky Sports on Wednesday.

Heather Knight's side hold a 1-0 lead going into the third ODI, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm, with a first ball scheduled for 1pm.

Elsewhere there is horse racing from Newton Abbot from 2pm on Sky Sports Racing.

Sky Sports is your home of Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and WSL football, every F1 race, all nine golf majors, every England home cricket match, tennis, darts, Super League, netball and much more.

You can upgrade to Sky Sports here, and non-Sky subscribers can watch all the action with a NOW pass.

Here's what's coming up live on Sky Sports over the next few days:

Wednesday May 29

10.30am - International Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

12.30pm - Third Women's ODI: England vs Pakistan - live on Sky Sports Cricket

2.00pm - Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

Thursday May 30

10.30am - International Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

12pm - DP World Tour: European Open - live on Sky Sports Golf

2.30pm - Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

5pm - PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open - live on Sky Sports Golf

5pm - US Women's Open First Round - live on Sky Sports Mix

6pm - Fourth Men's T20: England vs Pakistan - live on Sky Sports Cricket

Friday May 31

8am - Super Rugby: Crusaders vs Moana Pasifika - live on Sky Sports Action

10.30am - Super Rugby: Waratahs vs Reds - live on Sky Sports Action

10.30am - International Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

12pm - DP World Tour: European Open - live on Sky Sports Golf

1pm - Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

5pm - PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open - live on Sky Sports Golf

5pm - US Women's Open Second Round - live on Sky Sports Mix

6pm - T20 Blast: Somerset vs Essex - live on Sky Sports Cricket

7.30pm - Super League: St Helens vs Catalans Dragons - live on Sky Sports Action, kick-off 8pm

7.40pm - Super League: Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC - live on Sky Sports Arena, kick-off 7.45pm

8pm - IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix Practice One - live on Sky Sports F1

Saturday June 1

3am - Super Rugby: Fijian Drua vs Melbourne Rebels - live on Sky Sports Action

5.30am - Super Rugby: Hurricanes vs Highlanders - live on Sky Sports Action

8am - Super Rugby: Blues vs Chiefs - live on Sky Sports Action

8.30am - NRL: Penrith Panthers vs St George-Illawarra Dragons - live on Sky Sports Arena

10.30am - Super Rugby: Western Force vs Brumbies - live on Sky Sports Action

10.30am - NRL: Dolphins vs Canberra Raiders - live on Sky Sports Arena

10.30am - International Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

12pm - DP World Tour: European Open - live on Sky Sports Golf

12pm - Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

2.10pm - IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix Practice Two - live on Sky Sports F1

2.25pm - T20 Blast: Derbyshire Falcons vs Leicestershire Foxes - live on Sky Sports Cricket

2.30pm - Super League: Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors - live on Sky Sports Action, kick-off 3pm

4.30pm - PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open - live on Sky Sports Golf

5.15pm - IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix Qualifying - live on Sky Sports F1

5.25pm - Super League: Hull KR vs Leigh Leopards - live on Sky Sports Arena, kick-off 5.30pm

5.25pm - Super League: Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers - live on Sky Sports Action, kick-off 5.30pm

6pm - US Women's Open Third Round - live on Sky Sports Mix

6.25pm - T20 Blast: Birmingham Bears vs Nottinghamshire Outlaws - live on Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday June 2

1am - Men's T20 World Cup: USA vs Canada - live on Sky Sports Cricket

7am - NRL: Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland - live on Sky Sports Action

8.45am - International Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

11.30am - DP World Tour: European Open - live on Sky Sports Golf

2.55pm - Super League: Salford Red Devils vs London Broncos - live on Sky Sports Arena

3pm - Men's T20 World Cup: West Indies vs Papua New Guinea - live on Sky Sports Cricket

4.30pm - PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open - live on Sky Sports Golf

6pm - Netball Super League: Manchester Thunder vs London Pulse - live stream on Sky Sports App

7pm - US Women's Open Final Round - live on Sky Sports Mix

Monday June 3

1am - Men's T20 World Cup: Namibia vs Oman - live on Sky Sports Cricket

10.30am - International Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

2pm - Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

3pm - Men's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka vs South Africa - live on Sky Sports Cricket

5pm - World Pool Championship - live on Sky Sports Action

Sky Sports News brings you the latest sports news throughout the day on channel 409. Watch with a Sky Sports subscription or NOW pass.

Check out the full football fixture list, see the latest standings with our football tables and catch up with all the Premier League goals in 2023/24 with our free highlights.

And get news and analysis from Sky Sports' series of football podcasts including The Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports Football Podcast, the Essential Football Podcast, Three Players and a Podcast, Sunday Supplement and Transfer Talk

Formula 1 has a record schedule of 24 races for the first time and all race weekends will be live on Sky Sports F1.

Check out the full F1 2024 calendar, results and TV schedule, see the latest world championship standings and watch the best F1 video from the season so far.

And also stay up to date with the latest Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

There are a host of major boxing events coming up live on Sky Sports, while the Ringside Toe2Toe podcast welcomes the biggest names in the fight game.

Sky Sports brings you all the action from England Men's upcoming cricket games including the T20 World Cup, two Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka at home and Australia's white-ball tour.

Every game of the Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June will be live on Sky Sports as England bid to defend their crown.

England Women's internationals against Pakistan and New Zealand will also be live on Sky Sports before the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh takes place in September and October.

Cricket fans can also watch The IPL, The Hundred and much more this summer live on Sky and listen to the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

Sky Sports is the home of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LPGA Tour while also showing all four men's majors and all five women's majors.

You can stay up to date with the latest scores and tee times from around the world of golf with our leaderboards.

Sky Sports will keep you up to date with all the latest golf news, review the week's tournaments and look ahead to forthcoming events on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast.

Sky Sports will show every game from the 2024 Betfred Super League season. Sky Sports will show all six matches in each Super League round live.

Sky Sports also shows live matches from the NRL each week, while The Bench with Jenna and Jon brings you interviews with the big names from Super League and beyond.

Sky Sports is the new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Check out the full scores and schedule of the day's play, see the latest world rankings, and get news, analysis and interviews on the Sky Sports Tennis Podcast.

Follow the 2024 betMGM Premier League live on Sky Sports as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries headline each Thursday.

Check out the latest standings from the Premier League Darts season, watch the best video from each week and keep up to date with the biggest news with the Love the Darts podcast.

One Netball Super League game will be streamed each week in the Sky Sports App and Sky Sports website.

Keep up to date with the latest standings in the 2024 Netball Super League as well as the netball fixtures and results.

What are the 12 Sky Sports channels?

401 - Sky Sports Main Event

402 - Sky Sports Premier League

403 - Sky Sports Football

404 - Sky Sports Cricket

405 - Sky Sports Golf

406 - Sky Sports F1

407 - Sky Sports Tennis

408 - Sky Sports Action

409 - Sky Sports News

412 - Sky Sports Arena

415 - Sky Sports Racing

416 - Sky Sports Mix