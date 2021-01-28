36th America's Cup: Sir Ben Ainslie impressed with American Magic's comeback ahead of PRADA Cup semi-final

2:52 Sir Ben Ainslie assesses the chances of America Magic and Italy's Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Sir Ben Ainslie assesses the chances of America Magic and Italy's Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli

Sir Ben Ainslie is impressed that American Magic is in a position to race in the PRADA Cup semi-finals after their boat capsized during the round-robin stage of the competition.

America Magic and Italy's Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli face each other in the best-of-seven race, to see who will come up against INEOS TEAM UK in the challenger series final, with the winner qualifying for the America's Cup.

Ainslie's team have already made the last two, having won every one of their races so far in Auckland, whilst American Magic capsized in their last race over a week ago.

"It's going to be fascinating to see how American Magic can come back from that near-sinking," Ainslie said.

American Magic capsizes during the PRADA Cup

"I mean, it is seriously impressive that they have managed to get the boat back out in a little over a week and be out sailing as they were yesterday.

"The forecast for their first race day is pretty strong winds, which is not ideal for them after what has happened - they are going to have to suck it up and to do the best they can.

"There are lighter airs for Saturday and Sunday which again favours Luna Rossa.

"It's not the ideal forecast for American Magic but everybody is hoping they can pull out all the stops, be competitive and have some great racing."

Just over a week ago America's Cup team's race boat PATRIOT crashed, capsized and incurred significant damage during their PRADA Cup round-robin race against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team, leaving their chances of even racing the semi-finals in serious doubt.

Ainslie added: "All of the seasoned observers said it was an almost impossible feat to even get the boat back on the water, so they'll be motivated by that.

American Magic's race boat PATRIOT had to be helped in the water

"They know they're the underdogs, and in some scenarios, it just gives you that bit of freedom.

"The pressure is off so they can give it everything they can, and perhaps pull off the unthinkable.

Ainslie warned that both teams will be tough opponents in the final, which is a best-of-13 event starting on February 13.

"It really depends on the breeze, Luna Rossa have shown they are competitive across the wind range, but are very strong in the lighter airs.

"American Magic have shown they are strong and have got really good speed, so either will be very tough to beat."