36th America's Cup: Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli remain locked

The 36th America's Cup Match remains close after four races (Image Credit - ACE | Studio Borlenghi)

The defender and the challenger of the 36th America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli - remained locked after the first two days of racing.

Exactly like the opening day on Wednesday, the two teams enjoyed a victory apiece on Friday, which ensures that the contest for the oldest trophy in world sport remains finely balanced at 2-2.

Both outfits had spent Thursday's day off training and working on their race boats, and now they will race on successive days until a winner is decided.

36th America's Cup - Live on Sky Sports from 3am each race day Saturday, March 13 Races Five and Six Sunday, March 14 Races Seven and Eight Monday, March 15 Races Nine and Ten Tuesday, March 16 Races 11 and 12 Wednesday, March 17 Race 13

In the first race of the day on Friday, as they did during the PRADA Cup Challenger Selection Series, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli showed their agility in the lighter conditions.

With a wind speed of around 9-10 knots, the Italians secured a 37-second victory. Emirates Team New Zealand then responded strongly, with a 63-second triumph of their own in the fourth race.

This America's Cup Match is a first-to-seven victories series and lighter wind speeds are forecast again on Saturday.

With host city Auckland moving back to COVID-19 Alert Level 1, all race courses will now be available for the organisers to select between, as opposed to the limited number which were initially used to try and prevent crowds gathering onshore.

Italian confidence in the lighter winds

2:36 Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli showed their skill in lighter winds to take victory in the third race of the America's Cup Match Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli showed their skill in lighter winds to take victory in the third race of the America's Cup Match

After an even start to race three, with both teams crossing the line at almost exactly the right time, the Italians then showed their tactical nous to stifle the progress of their opponents early on.

They positioned themselves perfectly to disrupt the Kiwis' wind and once they had done that, Jimmy Spithill and Francesco Bruni used their boat's agility and speed to create a lead that they never relinquished.

By the first gate, Luna Rossa were nine seconds ahead, and as the race continued, Emirates Team New Zealand were forced into trying to split the course and find different ways to get back into it.

As much as they tried, the defenders couldn't make significant dents in Luna Rossa's lead. Instead, in the lighter conditions, the Italians sailed a largely clean race and held onto the advantage that they had created early on.

36th America's Cup Match - Race Result Race Three Race Four Course: E Course: E Current: 0.2 knots @ 154 Current: 0.2 knots @ 156 Start Time: 4.23pm Start Time: 5:20pm Wind: 9-10kts Wind: 8-9kts Winner: Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli - 0:37s Winner: Emirates Team New Zealand - 1m03s

The tale of the pre-start

2:32 Emirates Team New Zealand hit back well to bring it back to 2-2 in the 36th America's Cup Match Emirates Team New Zealand hit back well to bring it back to 2-2 in the 36th America's Cup Match

The fourth race of the day was a tale of two different pre-starts - a positive one for the defenders and one that hindered the challenger's progress from the outset.

As both teams approached the start line, Emirates Team New Zealand created just enough space for themselves while Luna Rossa got too tight and were forced into a position they didn't want to be in. Unlike in race three, the Kiwis reached gate one first.

Throughout the defender showed their pace, particularly downwind, and in the closing moments of the second leg, the Italians struggled with their gybe and slowed down significantly.

This mistake cost them further distance (and time) meaning that their race was run, while Emirates Team New Zealand flexed their muscles and looked to show what race boat Te Rehutai can do.

Watch every moment of the America's Cup challenge, live on Sky Sports. Coverage continues with the third race day of the 36th America's Cup Match on Saturday from 3am.