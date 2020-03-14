San Francisco Sail GP in May cancelled due to coronavirus

The next scheduled Sail GP event has been cancelled

The San Francisco SailGP event scheduled for May 2-3 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event forms part of the world's fastest sail racing with teams from the USA, Great Britain, Spain, Australia, Japan, Denmark and France taking part.

"We are of course disappointed to cancel our event scheduled for May 2-3 in San Francisco," SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said in a statement.

"This decision has been made to avoid increasing the already significant risk of COVID-19. Health and safety must be the top priority across the world during this unprecedented situation and it is our responsibility to ensure we do not further the spread of this pandemic."

Those with tickets purchased for the event in San Francisco will receive automatic refunds.

The statement added that options are being explored in order to maintain a full schedule for SailGP's second season with further announcements being made in due course.

Ben Ainslie and the British team won the first match race of SailGP Season 2 in Sydney SailGP to claim their first event title.

