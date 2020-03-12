F1 cancels season-opening round at Australian GP after coronavirus case

Formula 1 will not run at the Australian GP with the sport's season-opening round cancelled after a McLaren team member contracted coronavirus.

Formal confirmation arrived in a joint statement from the FIA, F1 and the Australian GP Corporation on Friday morning in Melbourne.

With McLaren already having withdrawn from the event on Thursday evening, a majority vote among the remaining nine teams resulted in F1 activities at Albert Park being called off.

"Following the confirmation that a member of the McLaren Racing Team has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team's decision to withdraw from the Australian Grand Prix, the FIA and Formula 1 convened a meeting of the other nine team principals on Thursday evening," the statement read.

"Those discussions concluded with a majority view of the teams that the race should not go ahead. The FIA and Formula 1, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) have therefore taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix is cancelled."

1:33 In the early hours of Friday mornbing, Craig Slater reports from Melbourne where it's been decided that F1 will not run at the Australian GP In the early hours of Friday mornbing, Craig Slater reports from Melbourne where it's been decided that F1 will not run at the Australian GP

Track action at the 2020 season-opener had been due to begin on Friday but Australia now becomes the second early-season F1 event to not be going ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese GP - which was scheduled to be the season's fourth round in mid-April - was also postponed indefinitely last month.

The Bahrain GP is scheduled to take place next week, with the desert venue already due to take place behind closed doors. The inagural Vietnam GPin Hanoi is then scheduled to follow a fortnight later.

"We appreciate this is very disappointing news for the thousands of fans due to attend the race and all ticket holders will receive a full refund and a further announcement will be communicated in due course," read the joint F1-FIA-Australian GP statement.

"All parties took into consideration the huge efforts of the AGPC, Motorsport Australia, staff and volunteers to stage the opening round of the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship in Melbourne, however concluded that the safety of all members of the Formula 1 family and the wider community, as well as the fairness of the competition take priority."