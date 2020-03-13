Fourteen McLaren team members to remain in Melbourne quarantine

Fourteen more members of McLaren staff will remain in quarantine in the team's Melbourne hotel for 14 days.

The 14 staff members are in addition to individual who was diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday, as McLaren adhere to local health directives.

This weekend's season-opening Australian GP has been cancelled in light of the confirmed coronavirus case, which led to McLaren withdrawing from the event.

"McLaren fully supports the decision taken by Formula 1, the FIA and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to cancel the event," read a statement.

"Overnight, 14 members of the team, in addition to the one confirmed case, were placed in quarantine at the team hotel for 14 days, in accordance with local health authority directives.

"These are individuals who had been in close contact with the team member who tested positive for coronavirus. These individuals are being supported by senior team personnel, who will stay behind with them during the quarantine period."

McLaren's statement added: "Any other team members who show symptoms will be tested immediately and self-isolate, in line with our protocol.

I applaud the decision by F1, the FIA and the AGPC to cancel the Australian GP. The health and safety of the F1 family and local community must come first. As a racer, this was the most difficult decision I have had to take. As a CEO, it was the easiest decision to take. — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) March 13, 2020

"Other members of the team have been cleared to return to the paddock to pack down team equipment before travelling back to the UK.

"On arrival in the UK, no race team member will return to the McLaren Technology Centre for a period of 14 days, as a precautionary measure."