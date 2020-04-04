New York SailGP in June cancelled due to coronavirus

Ben Ainslie and the British team won the first match race of SailGP Season 2 in Sydney

SailGP has taken the decision to suspend the 2020 season until the end of June, thus impacting on the scheduled New York SailGP event.

This cancellation follows that of the leg prior, the San Francisco SailGP, which was originally scheduled to take place at the start of May. Both were due to be shown on Sky Sports.

A statement said: "Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, SailGP has suspended its 2020 season through the end of June.

"As a result, New York SailGP will not take place on June 12-13 as scheduled, and ticket purchasers will be automatically refunded in full by the end of June."

We thank you for all of your ongoing support and hope everyone is staying safe and healthy during this time.



All New York ticket purchasers will be automatically refunded in full by the end of June. pic.twitter.com/LeMEMj8GFf — SailGP (@SailGP) April 3, 2020

Both of these events form part of the world's fastest sail racing event series, with teams from the USA, Great Britain, Spain, Australia, Japan, Denmark and France all taking part.

Ben Ainslie and the British team won the first match race of Season 2 at Sydney SailGP to claim their first event title.

With further events scheduled for later in the year, in August and September, the competition organisers have said they will continue to review the 2020 season.