36th America's Cup: Uncertainty surrounds future schedule due to New Zealand lockdown

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and INEOS TEAM UK have different positions on the competition's resumption (Image Credit - © COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

A considerable amount of uncertainty surrounds the America's Cup competition, with the INEOS TEAM UK and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli taking different positions regarding the future schedule.

Racing in the PRADA Cup Final between INEOS TEAM UK and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli was due to continue on Wednesday. However, after New Zealand's COVID-19 alert level changed and they went into a 72-hour lockdown, the race day was postponed.

The PRADA Cup Final is the competition between the two remaining challengers that decides which one becomes the challenger to Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th America's Cup. It is a first-to-seven-wins series, and four races have taken place so far.

Now, the event organiser has said that they wish to keep as many parts of the America's Cup as originally planned, but that race days might need to be postponed in order to do that.

The PRADA Cup Final between INEOS TEAM UK and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will decide which outfit becomes the challenger in the 36th America's Cup match (Image Copyright - COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

In a statement, the organisers then made it clear that if New Zealand's alert level dropped to one then racing would resume this weekend.

However, if the alert level remained at three or two, which means restrictions in gatherings and difficulties with events, then racing and event activations would need to be rescheduled.

The intention of the potential rescheduling will give the best possible opportunity to see the event run with maximum engagement and benefits for public and stakeholders. Tina Symmans - America’s Cup Event Chair

The proposed dates would be to reschedule the PRADA Cup Final to begin again on February 26, with the first race of the America's Cup match moving back to March 13.

INEOS TEAM UK support the America's Cup organisers' position (Image Credit - COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

INEOS TEAM UK, led by team principal and skipper Sir Ben Ainslie, are trailing Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli 4-0 in the PRADA Cup final and the British outfit are in support of the race organisers' proposals.

"The result of the PRADA Cup final should be won and decided on the water in the agreed format of first to win seven races," their statement said.



"INEOS TEAM UK fully respect the government's decision to curtail racing until it is safe to do so and would support a delay in the competition if that is required.

"The solution put forward by ACE is sensible in ensuring both the safety of all in New Zealand, and the integrity of the sporting competition. INEOS TEAM UK will continue with our race preparations and be ready to race when it is safe to do so."

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Statement The Challenger of Record has also offered its full support to ACE and to the local authorities to immediately implement the Level 3 Alert management plan provided for by the AC36 Event COVID-19 Management On Land and On Water Plans. These plans provide that, in a level 3 COVID-19 alert, the AC36 Village shall be closed and the regattas shall resume “behind closed doors”, without any public, as it already happens for many international sporting events. This on water management plan has already been tested and can therefore be immediately activated with the approval of the authorities. Since teams are authorised to sail and practice under COVID-19 level 3 alert, it is hard to understand why racing “behind closed doors” could not be allowed applying the same protocols.

However, their opponents Luna Rosa Prada Pirelli take a very different stance on the matter and have made it clear they want to race as early as February 19, whilst respecting public health and the protocols imposed by the New Zealand government.

"Since teams are authorised to sail and practice under COVID-19 level three alert, it is hard to understand why racing 'behind closed doors' could not be allowed applying the same protocols," their statement said.

As the Challenger of Record, they continue to say that if the race programme is not completed by February 24, then they intend to declare the leading point scorer the winner of the PRADA Cup.

That team would become the challenger for the America's Cup match and under the current points situation, it would Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

