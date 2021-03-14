36th America's Cup: Lack of wind calls off Sunday's sailing in Auckland
With the wind not reaching the lower limit, the America's Cup race day could not take place; the action restart again on Monday and it remains locked at three wins apiece between the defender and challenger. Every race day will be live on Sky Sports from 3am
By Emma Thurston
Last Updated: 14/03/21 7:27am
A lack of wind forced the fourth day of racing between Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli to be called off on Sunday.
The 36th America's Cup Match has a lower wind limit of 6.5 knots and the breeze did not rise above that consistently in order for action to take place.
The race organisers had chosen Course A for the day, however, a high-pressure system above most of the Hauraki Gulf and Waitemata Harbour resulted in a lack of wind on the course.
The organisers have said the forecast on Monday, when racing will resume, looks "promising" with 10-15 knots of wind anticipated.
The cancelled day adds another twist and turn to what is already turning out to be a tight contest between the Kiwi defender and Italian challenger.
Across the first three days, nothing separates them on the scoreboard as Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli have won three races each.
The America's Cup match is a first-to-seven win series and the challenge for both teams on Monday, will be to try and win consecutive races on the same matchday.
