36th America's Cup: Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli still locked together

There's nothing between the two competitiors on the scoreboard in the 36th America's Cup Match (Image - ACE 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

After the third day of racing in the 36th America's Cup Match, it remains all-square between the challenger and defender as each team gained another victory apiece on Saturday.

The first-to-seven victories contest, which is now locked at 3-3, followed the same pattern as the previous days of racing with neither team being able to stamp their authority on both contests.

Saturday's action took place in lighter air conditions (around nine knots) and once again, the pre-starts were a crucial factor in determining the respective race winners.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli secured the opening duel by 18 seconds before Emirates Team New Zealand bounced back to finish the day on a high, with a one-minute and 41-second result in the second race.

The action continues on Sunday with races seven and eight, and after that there will be two races each day until the winner of the 36th America's Cup Match is decided.

