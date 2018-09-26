World Snooker champion Mark Williams unimpressed by playing on outside table in China

World champion Mark Williams has appeared to suggest he was disrespected by playing on an outside table at the China Championship.

Williams cruised to a 5-0 whitewash over Ken Doherty, the man he beat in the 2003 Crucible final, to set up a last-32 date with Gary Wilson.

But the Welshman was unhappy with not being on the show tables, posting on his personal Twitter account: "Very very very tough conditions on the outside tables AGAIN."

The three-times world champion later retweeted tweets which said playing on an outside table showed a lack of respect to him.

Williams also retweeted messages questioning why defending champion Luca Brecel had found himself on an outside table for his 5-3 defeat to Martin O'Donnell.

World No 1 Mark Selby came through a gruelling three hour and 40 minutes clash with Thailand's Sunny Akani to win 5-3.

Elsewhere, Shaun Murphy defeated Liam Highfield 5-1, Ding Junhui overcame Daniel Wells by the same scoreline, and Judd Trump put on a blistering performance to defeat Scotland's Rhys Clark 5-0 in under an hour.

