World Snooker champion Mark Williams unimpressed by playing on outside table in China
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 26/09/18 2:47pm
World champion Mark Williams has appeared to suggest he was disrespected by playing on an outside table at the China Championship.
Williams cruised to a 5-0 whitewash over Ken Doherty, the man he beat in the 2003 Crucible final, to set up a last-32 date with Gary Wilson.
But the Welshman was unhappy with not being on the show tables, posting on his personal Twitter account: "Very very very tough conditions on the outside tables AGAIN."
The three-times world champion later retweeted tweets which said playing on an outside table showed a lack of respect to him.
Williams also retweeted messages questioning why defending champion Luca Brecel had found himself on an outside table for his 5-3 defeat to Martin O'Donnell.
World No 1 Mark Selby came through a gruelling three hour and 40 minutes clash with Thailand's Sunny Akani to win 5-3.
Elsewhere, Shaun Murphy defeated Liam Highfield 5-1, Ding Junhui overcame Daniel Wells by the same scoreline, and Judd Trump put on a blistering performance to defeat Scotland's Rhys Clark 5-0 in under an hour.
