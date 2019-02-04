Kyren Wilson wins German Masters Snooker title

Kyren Wilson sealed the third ranking title of his career on Sunday

Kyren Wilson produced a brilliant fightback to claim a third ranking title with a 9-7 victory over fellow Englishman David Gilbert in the final of the German Masters.

Wilson led 5-3 following the afternoon session at the Tempodrom in Berlin, but lost the first four frames of the evening session as Gilbert, aided by breaks of 94 and 65, seemingly closed in on a first ranking title.

However, it was then Wilson's turn to reel off four frames in succession with contributions of 93, 54, 70 and 42 completing a German double following his victory in the Paul Hunter Classic earlier this season,

"Dave was fantastic after the interval, he came out all guns blazing and I felt like I had to have some luck, which I did have," Wilson said. "I was a bit lucky today but I feel Dave's title is definitely coming."

