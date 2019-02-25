Snooker News

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh wins Snooker Shoot Out in Watford

Last Updated: 25/02/19 1:50pm

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh of Thailand won the Shoot Out in Watford

World No 53 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh lived up to his title of the game's fastest player by winning his first ranking crown with victory over Michael Holt in the final of the Shoot Out at the Watford Colosseum.

The 33-year-old from Bangkok, who became only the second Thai player to win a ranking title after James Wattana, also made the highest break in the eight-year history of the event.

Un-Nooh hit a break of 139 as he won his semi-final against Jamie Clarke.

He then defeated Holt, who had beaten Michael White in the other one-frame semi-final, before recording a break of 74 in the final to collect the top prize of £32,000.

