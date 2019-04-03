Watch the best of the action from the World Pool Masters as David Alcaide wins a dramatic final
Last Updated: 03/04/19 1:39pm
David Alcaide came from behind to beat Alexander Kazakis in a dramatic final at the World Pool Masters in Gibraltar.
Alcaide, a winner here in 2017, battled back from 8-5 down to win a dramatic deciding rack banking the nine ball down table and it rolled straight into the heart of the pocket for a stunning victory.
"This is unbelievable," said jubilant Alcaide. "I played that final for all the fans and my daughter, Daniella. Every ball I was thinking it was for her and I played to win.
"I only thought please Alex give me one more chance. I tried to make every rack but this is nine-ball, it is a tough way for Alex to lose, he played a really good tournament. Now I want to celebrate this tournament!"
