World snooker champion Mark Williams in hospital with chest pains

Last Updated: 26/04/19 10:56pm

Mark Williams is in hospital after suffering chest pains

World snooker champion Mark Williams went to hospital with chest pains on Friday evening following the opening session of his second-round tie at the World Championship.

The 44-year-old went to hospital in Sheffield after his opening eight frames against David Gilbert at the Crucible, who he is trailing 5-3.

After their session finished on Friday afternoon, the Welshman felt unwell and was advised by a doctor at the venue to get treatment.

Williams made his own way to hospital before tweeting an update on his condition and is understood to be with his wife Joanne and son Kian.

He later took to Twitter again to provide a more optimistic update on his condition.

"Doctors are confident it's not anything to do with my heart," he said. "Awaiting more tests at 10 o'clock #cantwaitformebed."

Breaks of 105, 66 and 58 had earlier helped Williams get back on level terms against Gilbert, but the Englishman took the last two frames of the day to carve out a 5-3 lead.

Their last-16 match is due to resume at 10am on Saturday.

