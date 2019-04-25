Ali Carter makes it through to second round at World Snooker Championship

Two-time runner-up Ali Carter took advantage of an error-strewn display from Jack Lisowski to advance to the second round of the World Championship in Sheffield.

Carter had to come through qualifying to make his 17th consecutive appearance at the Crucible, but eased to a 10-6 victory over 11th-seed Lisowski to set up a last-16 clash with China's Zhou Yuelong.

The 39-year-old from Essex held a 5-4 lead overnight and took the first two frames of the day before a fluked red set up a break of 73 and took him into an 8-4 lead.

Lisowski looked like reducing his deficit in the 13th frame, only to miss a simple brown into the yellow pocket, and Carter cleared up to move within one frame of victory.

Carter handed Lisowski a lifeline when he missed the black to seal victory in the next frame and Lisowski took advantage of his reprieve in style with a total clearance of 124 in frame 15, but a break of 46 in the next helped Carter seal a fully-deserved win.

"I felt like I should have won 10-4 really, I felt like I outplayed him and he's so talented, he's Ronnie O'Sullivan all over again," Carter told BBC 2.

"At 9-4 he's let his arm go and before I know it he's made a 120-odd and I thought just stick to what you were doing all match and I'm delighted to get through."

