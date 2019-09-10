Ronnie O'Sullivan begins Shanghai Masters with dominating performance

Ronnie O'Sullivan looked sharp on the green baize as he made his return to snooker following the World Championships

Ronnie O'Sullivan began the defence of his Shanghai Masters title with a comprehensive 6-0 victory against wild card Zhang Yi.

In his first competitive match since the World Championships in Sheffield, O'Sullivan looked sharp as he got under way in the new campaign with a dominant display.

Zhang surprised many by defeating Ali Carter in the previous round, but a repeat was never on the cards against O'Sullivan.

The 43-year-old, looking to win in Shanghai for the third year in a row, wrapped up the win with back-to-back centuries.

O'Sullivan will now play either Kyren Wilson or Xiao Guodong

He is joined in the quarter-finals by Shaun Murphy and Jack Lisowski, who won earlier in the day at the Regal International East Asia Hotel.

Lisowski knocked in two centuries to overcome former world number one Mark Selby 6-3, and he will face fellow Englishman Murphy in the next round after the 'Magician' defeated Mark Williams 6-5.

O'Sullivan will play the winner of the match between Kyren Wilson and Xiao Guodong.

For those on the move, we will have the Snooker season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices and iPad, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.