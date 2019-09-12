Ronnie O'Sullivan stages comeback win at Shanghai Masters

Ronnie O'Sullivan staged a stunning comeback to reach the semi-finals in Shanghai

Ronnie O'Sullivan staged a remarkable comeback at the Shanghai Masters to maintain his grip on the title he has won for each of the last two years.

O'Sullivan looked down and out in the quarter-finals when he fell 5-1 behind against Kyren Wilson, who peaked with a 131 break in the second frame.

But he kept himself alive with a 102 to narrow the deficit, and completed his recovery with a break of 60 in the decider after Wilson had wasted a good chance to win the match.

O'Sullivan will take on Australian Neil Robertson, for whom a 115 break was a highlight in a 6-2 win over Barry Hawkins.

Judd Trump's winning-streak came to an end

World champion Judd Trump saw his 13-match winning streak come to an end as he was thrashed by Mark Allen.

Allen racked up five breaks over 50 in a comprehensive 6-1 win which dealt Trump - who had also claimed the International Championship title - his first loss since early April.

Trump had rebounded with a break of 102 in the fourth frame but it was not enough to upset the momentum of the Northern Irishman, who is exhibiting some of the best form of his career.

In the last four Allen will face Shaun Murphy, who continued his own fine early season form as he breezed past Jack Lisowski by the same score.

For those on the move, we will have the Snooker season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices and iPad, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.