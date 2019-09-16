Ronnie O'Sullivan wins Shanghai Masters title

Ronnie O'Sullivan won the Shanghai Masters title for a third straight year

Ronnie O'Sullivan claimed the Shanghai Masters title for a third straight year following an 11-9 victory over Shaun Murphy.

O'Sullivan, playing his first event since the World Championship in April, recovered from a scratchy start where he lost the first three frames.

He reeled off breaks of 61, 54, 78 and 53 to tie the first session at 5-5.

Murphy nosed back ahead 7-6 with breaks of 66, 61 and 111.

But a brilliant 130 from O'Sullivan started a run of four winning frames.

Murphy kept his hopes alive with accomplished visits of 82 and 90, but O'Sullivan finished with a break of 86 to take the £200,000 top prize.

For those on the move, we will have the Snooker season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices and iPad, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.