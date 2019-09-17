Ronnie O'Sullivan says he is not ready to retire from Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan has no intention of retiring from Snooker anytime soon

Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan says he is not ready to retire from the game just yet after winning the Shanghai Masters for a third successive year at the weekend.

The 43-year-old was making his first appearance since losing in the first round of the World Championship in April to James Cahill and he recovered from a scratchy start to claim a thrilling victory over Shaun Murphy and £200,000 top prize.

World No 2 O'Sullivan is showing no signs of slowing up and hopes to be competing in China "for many years to come".

O'Sullivan wrote in an Instagram post: "Very happy to have won the Shanghai masters for the third time on the trot.. it's been a super trip.. with some great matches to be involved in.. great way to start my season.. now I'm looking forward to what's next.. boy I love Shanghai and China what a great place to visit and work.. will be coming back here for many years to come.."

'The Rocket' also promised Snooker fans that he is not ready to hang up his cue just yet, comparing himself to Golfing greats Seve Ballesteros and Tiger Woods as he looks to continue adding more silverware to his already bulging trophy cabinet.

O'Sullivan says he has "nothing to prove to anyone"

He told the official website of World Snooker: "I always just try to hang in there. It is a bit like Seve Ballesteros or Tiger Woods with how they play golf. They are never out of it because every now and then they can produce a little bit of magic. That is the hallmark of my game really.

"I just play in events when I feel like it, so I don't class myself with the guys that are out there. They have a lot to prove and a lot to achieve. I don't have anything to prove to anyone. I think it is just nice for snooker fans to see me play and they want me to keep going for as long as I can. They don't expect me to prove myself anymore so I have a different model which is more about enjoying it.

"For the other guys like Shaun, Judd Trump and Neil Robertson they still have to try and chase the records that I have got if they want to go down as one of the greats. It is alright doing it in a season or two or three years. You have to do it over a decade or two decades. I've done that."

