Neil Robertson edges Judd Trump in thrilling Champion of Champions final

Neil Robertson won a high-calibre final in Coventry

Neil Robertson won his second Champion of Champions title with a thrilling 10-9 final victory over Judd Trump in Coventry.

Robertson's hopes seemed over when he trailed 9-8 and needed a snooker to tie the 18th frame of a high-calibre match.

But the Australian got his snooker and potted the respotted black to tie the match at 9-9.

Robertson then made a winning clearance of 137 - his fifth century break of the match - to take the £150,000 winner's prize and immediately earn a hug from his son Alexander.

"It's the best match I've ever been involved in - and I'm sure a lot of people here would say it's the best they've ever seen," Robertson told ITV 4.

"The standard overall was incredible, there were a lot of centuries and a couple of frames on the black.

"We never backed down, we kept playing the shots, and that's the sort of snooker people want to see.

"You go into the decider and all you want is one chance.

"Judd was very brave going for the long red from my break-off, and if he pots it he probably wins the match."

Trump made three consecutive century breaks - 121, 127 and 119 - in the opening session, but still trailed 5-4 at the break as Robertson ended with a flawless run of 111.

Robertson had to withstand more second-session pressure from Trump, but he held his nerve to add another Champion of Champions crown to the one he won in 2015.

