Saudi Arabia to host World Snooker Tour Event in 2020

Barry Hearn has described the addition of the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters as a 'giant leap forward for our sport'

Saudi Arabia will host a World Snooker Tour event for the first time next year.

The Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters, which will form part of the 2020/21 World Snooker Tour calendar, will take place in the capital Riyadh from October 4-10 in 2020.

It will be a world ranking event, with all 128 tour players included in the field, after a 10-year deal was signed with World Snooker.

The total prize fund for the tournament will be £2.5m, with four local players given the opportunity to compete.

World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn said: "This is a giant leap forward for our sport.

"We have enjoyed tremendous global expansion over the past decade, particularly in Asia and Europe, and we are thrilled to stage a new and momentous tournament in the Middle East.

"We have a packed calendar throughout the year which creates a competitive marketplace for new events. Snooker has grown to such an extent that we are now creating exceptional tournaments at this level."

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki AlFaisal Al Saud, chairman of the General Sports Authority, said: "This partnership adds further to our hosting of a diverse range of international sports in Saudi Arabia.

0:45 Highlights from Anthony Joshua's win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia which saw him reclaim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles Highlights from Anthony Joshua's win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia which saw him reclaim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles

"Having held motorsport and boxing events in recent months, and with tennis and equestrian events to follow, we are thrilled to add the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters, which will see world class snooker played in Saudi Arabia for the first time in 2020."

Riyadh was the venue for this weekend's world heavyweight title decider between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr, which saw British boxer Joshua regain the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.