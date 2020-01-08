Neil Robertson makes Masters Snooker pledge to Australian wildlife rescue charity

Neil Robertson has pledged financial support to those battling against the Australian bushfires

Neil Robertson has become the latest sports star to pledge financial support to those battling the devastating Australian bushfires.

The former world snooker champion has announced he will make a donation to the New South Wales wildlife charity WIRES, which rescues and cares for stricken animals.

Robertson has pledged £5,000 plus additional funds that depend on the performance of all players at the forthcoming Masters tournament at Alexandra Palace.

The 37-year-old tweeted: "Heartbroken with all the bush fires back home.

"So during the masters next week I'll be donating £100 per century made by ALL players as well as donating £5000 on top to @WIRES--NSW".

Heart broken with all the bush fires back home. So during the masters next week I’ll be donating £100 per century made by ALL players as well as donating £5000 on top to @WIRES_NSW would be awesome to get other players to chip in😃 @judd147t @markjesterselby @BarryHearn @Dafabet pic.twitter.com/tthwMI93qp — Neil Robertson🌱 (@nr147) January 8, 2020

Robertson's gesture follows that of his compatriot, former cricketer Shane Warne, who auctioned his famous baggy green cap to help boost rescue efforts.

A number of tennis players, including Nick Kyrgios, have also pledged financial support.

Robertson, who was born in Melbourne, regularly speaks out about animal rights issues on his social media accounts and is a committed vegan.

A University of Sydney professor has estimated that more than 800 million animals have been killed in New South Wales alone.

Last year's Masters, in which Judd Trump defeated Ronnie O'Sullivan to take the title, yielded a total of 24 century breaks.

