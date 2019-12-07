Ronnie O'Sullivan pulls out of 2020 Masters for personal reasons
Last Updated: 07/12/19 6:10pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from next month’s Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace for personal reasons.
O'Sullivan lost 10-4 to Judd Trump in last year's final in London but will not be back in 2020 to try and reclaim the title he has won on six previous occasions.
Ding ends O'Sullivan's hopes in York
Ronnie O'Sullivan's hopes of winning a third successive UK Championship title ended with a 6-4 defeat by Ding Junhui in the last 16 in York.
The world's top 16 players qualify for the event which takes place from January 12 to 19.
Ali Carter - the player ranked 17th in the world - will now take his place.
