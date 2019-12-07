Snooker News

Ronnie O'Sullivan pulls out of 2020 Masters for personal reasons

Last Updated: 07/12/19 6:10pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan was the beaten finalist at this year's Masters tournament
Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from next month’s Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace for personal reasons.

O'Sullivan lost 10-4 to Judd Trump in last year's final in London but will not be back in 2020 to try and reclaim the title he has won on six previous occasions.

The world's top 16 players qualify for the event which takes place from January 12 to 19.

Ali Carter - the player ranked 17th in the world - will now take his place.

O'Sullivan was knocked out at the last-16 stage of this week's UK Championship in York by China's Ding Junhui.

