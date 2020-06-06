Ronnie O'Sullivan admits struggle at snooker's Championship League tournament

Ronnie O'Sullivan coasted into the second phase of the Championship League

Ronnie O'Sullivan, who sported a new moustache, said he struggled to adapt to enforced lockdown rules at snooker's Championship League tournament.

O'Sullivan coasted into the second phase of the event after winning nine frames out of nine in Milton Keynes.

The five-time world champion showed little sign of lockdown rustiness on the baize as he dispatched each of his three opponents 3-0 to easily top Group 10.

O'Sullivan returned to action with a century break as he swept aside Kishan Hirani in the opening contest. He posted a 112 clearance in the first frame and followed that up with breaks of 52 and 65.

The 44-year-old got even better against Michael Georgiou to rack up breaks of 116, 82 and 80 and set up a deciding clash with Chris Wakelin.

And O'Sullivan rounded off his night at the Marshall Arena with breaks of 97 and 93.

However, after his clean sweep, O'Sullivan admitted he struggled to adapt to the enforced lockdown rules.

"I have been sat in my room for 24 hours. I have done 16 hours in a cell once and it was better because I got to choose my own food," he said.

"But, no it is alright. Listen, it gets you out of the house. But I have enjoyed being at home. Yes, it is good fun."

Tom Ford also enjoyed an emphatic success in Group 15, losing just one frame as he finished ahead of second-placed Robert Milkins, Ian Burns and Mike Dunn.

There have been no positive COVID-19 results out of 78 tests and the success of the return to action has prompted World Snooker to schedule another event at the same venue, which has a hotel on site.

The Tour Championship - featuring the top eight players in this year's money list - will take place from June 20-26, having initially been due to take place in Llandudno in March.

