Neil Robertson relieved to make return to competitive snooker, despite Championship League exit

Neil Robertson crashed out of the Championship League in Milton Keynes

Neil Robertson expressed his relief at finally being able to return to a competitive snooker table despite crashing out of the Championship League in Milton Keynes.

The former world champion lost his opening match 3-1 to world No 83 Ashley Carty, and was eliminated from the tournament after drawing his subsequent game 2-2 with Ken Doherty.

Robertson admitted the event, which is being played behind closed doors amid strict social distancing protocols, presents motivational issues despite the long break from competition.

Robertson said: "It would be very strange to play in this format for an actual [bigger] event, so that's where the adjustment is going to take place.

"But playing in this I am perfectly happy to experiment and adjust to how we are going to be moving forward over the next couple of months.

"Probably under normal circumstances one month into the season I would have won the first three frames pretty comfortably. There's a little bit of rustiness but it's just about getting used to the feeling of how it is."

For those on the move, we will have the Pool & Snooker season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.