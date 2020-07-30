World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump critical of Anthony Hamilton withdrawal

World Snooker Champion Judd Trump has criticised Anthony Hamilton's late withdrawal

Reigning champion Judd Trump has criticised Anthony Hamilton for his "selfish" late withdrawal from this year's World Snooker Championship citing fears over coronavirus.

The 49-year-old Hamilton battled through two qualifying rounds and was due to face Kyren Wilson in the first phase on Friday afternoon, but the eighth seed has now been given a bye into round two.

Hamilton, who suffers from chronic asthma, said it had been his intention to play in the tournament but he withdrew following a "personal risk assessment", after criticising the decision to allow a limited number of spectators into the Crucible.

The lateness of his decision angered Trump, who insisted Hamilton should have pulled out prior to the qualifying tournament, and given other players the opportunity to reach the final stages.

Trump said: "I find it very hard on the other people that he has taken the opportunity from - I think this was announced with enough time to know there was going to be a crowd at this tournament.

"There is a lot of money to be played for in this tournament. A lot of low-ranked players struggle to put food on the table and especially with things going on, you've got to try to earn a living.

"People need to think of the bigger picture sometimes and try not to be selfish and give others the opportunity to provide as well."

Hamilton has apologies to the players he beat in qualifying

In a statement issued by World Snooker Tour, Hamilton apologised to the two players whom he beat in qualifying, Scott Donaldson and Sam Craigie, and said he had made his decision after undertaking a "personal risk assessment."

World Snooker Tour said the four-time quarter-finalist will still receive the £20,000 he earned by reaching the last 32.

