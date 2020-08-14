Kyren Wilson reaches World Snooker Championship final after epic victory

Kyren Wilson reached the World Snooker Championship final

Kyren Wilson defeated Anthony McGill in an epic final-frame decider to reach his maiden World Snooker Championship final on Friday.

The match went down to frame 33 which was filled with drama as both players missed simple chances to claim frame and match before Wilson snookered his opponent on the final red, which was wedged in front of the black in front of the top-right pocket.

McGill missed eight times in a row, leaving him requiring snookers, only for Wilson to step up and screw the white back into the middle pocket, handing the Scot back the initiative.

After Wilson gave away another foul, the red became perched tight on the top lip of the middle pocket, with both players trying and failing to pot it via the bottom cushion.

McGill potted it at the second attempt but with the colours seemingly at his mercy he snookered himself on the green - which Wilson subsequently missed to effectively take the match.

After an extended safety battle, Wilson fluked the green via three cushions, leaving McGill requiring snookers again and Wilson - who would go on to win the match 17-16 - seemingly struggling to contain his emotions.

