Judd Trump named snooker's Player of the Year

Judd Trump has been named snooker's Player of the Year after a record-breaking performance across the 2019/20 season.

Trump became the first player to win six ranking titles in a single season, lifting the trophy at the World Open, International Championship, Northern Ireland Open, German Masters, Players Championship and Gibraltar Open.

The 31-year-old also built a huge lead at the top of the world rankings and became the second player to make 100 century breaks in a season.

Ronnie O'Sullivan won the World Championship for the sixth time

Ronnie O'Sullivan took the Performance of the Year award for winning the World Championship for the sixth time. 'The Rocket' beat Kyren Wilson 18-8 in last weekend's final at the Crucible.

Magic Moment of the Year went to John Higgins for his 147 during the second round of the World Championship, becoming the first player to make a maximum at the Crucible since 2012.

Leicester's Louis Heathcote won Rookie of the Year following an excellent debut season which was highlighted by a run to the final qualifying round of the World Championship and a jump to 82nd in the rankings.

WST Awards: 2019/20 winners

Player of the Year - Judd Trump

Fans' Player of the Year - Judd Trump

Snooker Journalists' Player of the Year - Judd Trump

Performance of the Year - Ronnie O'Sullivan

Rookie of the Year - Louis Heathcote

Magic Moment of the Year - John Higgins

Player of the Year - former winners

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Mark Selby

2014: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: John Higgins

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2019: Judd Trump

2020: Judd Trump

