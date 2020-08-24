Judd Trump named snooker's Player of the Year
Last Updated: 24/08/20 11:20am
Judd Trump has been named snooker's Player of the Year after a record-breaking performance across the 2019/20 season.
Trump became the first player to win six ranking titles in a single season, lifting the trophy at the World Open, International Championship, Northern Ireland Open, German Masters, Players Championship and Gibraltar Open.
The 31-year-old also built a huge lead at the top of the world rankings and became the second player to make 100 century breaks in a season.
Ronnie O'Sullivan took the Performance of the Year award for winning the World Championship for the sixth time. 'The Rocket' beat Kyren Wilson 18-8 in last weekend's final at the Crucible.
Magic Moment of the Year went to John Higgins for his 147 during the second round of the World Championship, becoming the first player to make a maximum at the Crucible since 2012.
Leicester's Louis Heathcote won Rookie of the Year following an excellent debut season which was highlighted by a run to the final qualifying round of the World Championship and a jump to 82nd in the rankings.
WST Awards: 2019/20 winners
Player of the Year - Judd Trump
Fans' Player of the Year - Judd Trump
Snooker Journalists' Player of the Year - Judd Trump
Performance of the Year - Ronnie O'Sullivan
Rookie of the Year - Louis Heathcote
Magic Moment of the Year - John Higgins
Player of the Year - former winners
2011: John Higgins
2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2013: Mark Selby
2014: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2015: Stuart Bingham
2016: John Higgins
2017: Mark Selby
2018: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2019: Judd Trump
2020: Judd Trump
