Five players have withdrawn from European Snooker Masters due to coronavirus

Gary Wilson tested positive for coronavirus

Snooker players Daniel Wells and Gary Wilson have withdrawn from the European Masters after testing positive for coronavirus.

The players were tested upon arrival at the behind-closed-doors event in Milton Keynes, with Elliot Slessor and David Lilley also having to pull out after coming into contact with Wilson, the World Snooker Tour said on Tuesday.

Michael White came into contact with Wells and has also pulled out.

All other players and officials were also tested and, as a result of the quintet's withdrawal, five players will receive byes to the next round.

Ronnie O'Sullivan heads the field in Milton Keynes

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan heads that list, with Mark Selby, David Gilbert, James Cahill and Duane Jones now also without a first-round opponent.

WST said in a statement the five affected players will "now undergo a period of self isolation and will receive the support of WST".

