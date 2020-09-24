Snooker News

Home

Ronnie O'Sullivan beaten by Aaron Hill, 18, at European Masters

O'Sullivan criticised the next generation of snooker players last month

Last Updated: 24/09/20 11:20pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan has been critical of the next generation of snooker players
Ronnie O'Sullivan has been critical of the next generation of snooker players

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has been knocked out of the European Masters by teenager Aaron Hill.

O'Sullivan was on course for victory when he got his first century of the season to lead 4-3 in best-of-nine-frames match.

But Irishman Hill, 18, levelled and then won the decider with a break of 78 in Milton Keynes.

O'Sullivan criticised the standard of younger players in August on his way to winning the World Snooker Championship.

He said: "If you look at the younger players coming through, they are not that good really. Most of them would do well as half-decent amateurs, not even amateurs. They are so bad."

The defeat to Hill was O'Sullivan's first match since winning his sixth world title. Hill, the world No 115, is in his first season as a professional.

Before the victory against O'Sullivan, Hill said it was a "dream come true" to play the world champion who he "loves to watch".

Hill had already beaten veteran Andy Hicks in the first round and will play Matthew Stevens in the last 32.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2020 Sky UK