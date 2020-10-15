Ronnie O'Sullivan beaten at English Open by Matthew Stevens

Ronnie O'Sullivan suffered a comprehensive defeat to Matthew Stevens

Ronnie O'Sullivan crashed out of the English Open in the third round after a comprehensive 4-1 defeat to Matthew Stevens.

The Essex cueman struggled for form against the 43-year-old Welshman, who wrapped up a victory with a break of 116.

It was a further setback for O'Sullivan since he won his sixth world title in August, having exited at the first-round stage of the European Masters.

Stevens, a two-time world finalist who won his solitary ranking title in 2003, was due to return later on Thursday for a last-16 match against Jak Jones.

