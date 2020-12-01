UK Championship: Judd Trump expecting to see more upsets

Judd Trump believes there could be more upsets at the UK Championship

Judd Trump believes the door is still wide open for more upsets at the UK Championship despite the world No 1 easing into the last 16 on Monday.

Trump was speaking after seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan was dumped out of the tournament by

Switzerland's Alexander Ursenbacher in Milton Keynes over the weekend.

The world No 66 produced a thrilling display of attacking snooker then held his nerve to repel an O'Sullivan comeback and edge a 6-5 second-round win.

"There's a great chance for anyone lower in the rankings to get their hands on the UK title," Trump said.

"Where they might normally find it a little bit more difficult in front of big crowds and in front of the cameras, there's a great chance for them to come through and nick this title."

John Higgins admits he needs to sharpen up his game

John Higgins also advanced as he beat Jak Jones, with the four-time former world champion admitting he would need to be sharper against better opposition.

"A couple of players have given me the game," he said. "I'd been switching off and thinking these guys are not really going to punish me.

"That can be dangerous because in the next couple of rounds guys are going to play well. I'm hoping my game is there to kick in."

Barry Hawkins advanced with a 6-3 win over Robert Milkins while Zhou Yuelong edged out Chang Bingyu 6-5.

In the evening session, Graeme Dott enjoyed a 6-2 win over Stuart Bingham, while Neil Robertson saw off Li Hang by the same margin.

David Grace, who dispatched defending champion Ding Junhui on Saturday, saw his challenge ended in a 6-3 loss to Xiao Guodong, while Anthony McGill beat Chen Zifan 6-1.

