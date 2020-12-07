Ronnie O'Sullivan will take on Ding Junhui at the Masters
Ronnie O'Sullivan, a seven-time Masters champion, will take on China's Ding Junhui in the first round of the tournament at Alexandra Palace; Stuart Bingham will be out to defend his title against the rest of the world's top 16 with the tournament welcoming snooker fans back in 2021
Last Updated: 07/12/20 12:15pm
Ronnie O'Sullivan will face Ding Junhui when he returns to the Masters at Alexandra Palace next month.
Snooker chiefs are planning for up to 1,000 fans to attend each session following a relaxation of the Government's lockdown rules.
O'Sullivan, a record seven-time Masters champion, skipped the tournament last season and his replacement Ali Carter reached the final, where he was beaten by Stuart Bingham.
The Essex cueman has won all four of his previous meetings with Ding at the tournament, including the 2007 final and 2019 semi-final.
Bingham starts against Masters debutant Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, Judd Trump will take on last year's semi-finalist David Gilbert and Neil Robertson plays Yan Bingtao with the winner receiving £250,000.
Masters draw
Stuart Bingham vs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (Monday January 11 at 1pm)
Shaun Murphy vs Mark Williams (Monday January 11 at 7pm)
Mark Selby vs Stephen Maguire (Tuesday January 12 at 7pm)
Neil Robertson vs Yan Bingtao (Tuesday January 12 at 1pm)
Judd Trump vs David Gilbert (Sunday January 10 at 1pm)
Kyren Wilson vs Jack Lisowski (Sunday January 10 at 7pm)
John Higgins vs Mark Allen (Wednesday January 13 at 7pm)
Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Ding Junhui (Wednesday January 13 at 1pm)
Quarter-final schedule
QF1 (Bingham or Un-Nooh v Murphy or Williams): Thursday January 14 at 7pm
QF2 (Selby or Maguire v Robertson or Yan): Friday January 15 at 7pm
QF3 (Trump or Gilbert v Wilson or Lisowski): Thursday January 14 at 1pm
QF4 (Higgins or Allen v O'Sullivan or Ding): Friday January 15 at 1pm
Semi-final schedule
SF1: Saturday January 16 at 1pm
SF2: Saturday January 16 at 7pm
Final
Sunday January 17 at 1pm and 7pm
