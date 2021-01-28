John Higgins tests positive for coronavirus ahead of German Snooker Masters in Milton Keynes

John Higgins has tested positive for coronavirus

John Higgins has tested positive for coronavirus and has been forced to withdraw from the German Masters in Milton Keynes.

The four-time world champion had been due to start his campaign against Stuart Carrington, who now receives a bye.

All the other players in the 32-man tournament have returned negative tests.

The event marks the return of Judd Trump, who was forced to miss the Masters earlier this month after testing positive for the virus.

The world No 1, who was asymptomatic throughout, opened the defence of his title with a comfortable 5-1 victory against Mark Davis.

Judd Trump opened his German Masters campaign with a comfortable win

"I felt a little bit out of touch," Trump told World Snooker Tour following his first outing of 2021.

"I haven't been at an event for over month. I felt a bit rusty and it kind of showed with a few easy mistakes messing up on 50 and 60.

"It is something I am going to have tighten up, but other than that it was quite solid and I am happy to get the win."

Meanwhile World Snooker Tour have confirmed that next month's Welsh Open will be staged at the Celtic Manor resort for the first time.

For those on the move, we will have the Snooker & Pool season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.