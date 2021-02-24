World Cup of Pool returns in June, World Pool Masters and World Pool Championship move to May

Pool fans are set for a feast of 9-ball action this spring

The 2021 World Cup of Pool will take place in England, while the World Pool Masters and World Pool Championship will move to new dates in May, giving fans a spring feast of 9-ball action.

The World Pool Championship will take place at Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes from May 10-14 as the world's top 128 players do battle to be crowned the new world champion.

The World Pool Masters, to be staged in Gibraltar, will take place the following week, from May 22-25.

Emily Frazer says Matchroom are giving every opportunity to players to participate in upcoming events

Emily Frazer, managing director of Matchroom Multi-Sport, said: "Despite the ever-changing climate which we are all facing, it is vital that we give as many of the top players from across the globe the opportunity to participate in our televised, top-tier events like the World Pool Championship and World Pool Masters, both of which will count towards the Matchroom Pool World Rankings this year. In delaying these events by one month, we are giving every opportunity to players to participate in these events.

"We are making a significant push on the Matchroom Pool World Rankings which we hope will evolve even more so that come 2022 we can look to increase the number of spots set aside to the highest ranked male and female players, giving players an equal chance to earn position in the rankings and places in Matchroom events.

"We are keen to keep players fully up to date of the Matchroom schedule of events so that they can train and prepare properly, especially during these difficult times where live professional tournaments have unfortunately come to a halt.

"We appreciate date changes are not ideal and fans are excited for the return of live professional pool, however the safety of players, staff and all those involved in our events is paramount to us and it is important to take each day as it comes and deliver as best we can, while always keeping faith and hope in welcoming live fans back to our arenas should we be able to!"

