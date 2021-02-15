Snooker legend Doug Mountjoy has died at the age of 78

Two-time former UK champion Doug Mountjoy has died at the age of 78, World Snooker has announced.

The Welshman was a regular on the circuit for well over a decade after turning professional on the back of picking up the world amateur title in 1976, reaching the World Championship final in 1981.

World Snooker Tour confirmed the news on its Twitter account on Sunday evening, linking to an article quoting Mountjoy's close friend and 1980 world champion Cliff Thorburn, who said: "So sad to hear of Doug Mountjoy's passing today.

"He was a true champion and gentleman. He had all the shots and the heart of a lion. You knew he was in the room by his laughter and I spent many a happy time with Doug. My sympathies to his family and friends."

A minute of silence for Doug Mountjoy pic.twitter.com/0RdXEHqSPD — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) February 15, 2021

Other players, past and present, also expressed their sadness on social media.

Jimmy White wrote: "Sorry to hear about the loss of a great legend of the sport. Rip Doug Mountjoy."

Sorry to hear about the loss of a great legend of the sport. Rip Doug Mountjoy pic.twitter.com/jtoSV094IB — Jimmy White MBE (@jimmywhite147) February 14, 2021

Dennis Taylor said: "Just heard the sad news of the passing of one of our Legends. Doug Mountjoy a very special Welsh man. RIP my dear friend."

Ken Doherty wrote: "Very sorry to hear the passing of Doug Mountjoy today, he was a great player and character. My condolences to his family and friends. RIP."

Shaun Murphy said: "Sad to hear the passing of Doug Mountjoy. One of Snooker's most memorable faces from Snooker's golden age #ripdoug."

RIP Doug Mountjoy. A gentleman and a really nice guy. I remember playing him at the Eccentric Club in st James Just after he won the world amateur champion in 1977. He never missed a ball in over an hour and got invited into the masters when Eddie charlton pulled out. — Barry Hearn (@BarryHearn) February 14, 2021

In a joint statement, World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn and World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association chairman Jason Ferguson said: "Doug was a first and foremost a lovely man, who had great friendships with many players on the tour throughout the 1970s and onwards.

"He had a fantastic dedication to our sport, he simply loved the game and was always willing to help others to improve, both as a player and later as a coach.

"On the table he was a fierce competitor and a fine champion who won a multitude of tournaments. His revival late in his career to win two events including the UK Championship was an incredible achievement.

"Doug will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him, and our sincere condolences go to his family."

