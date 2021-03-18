World Pool Championship and World Cup of Pool move dates with both events to take place in Milton Keynes
The World Pool Championship will take place in June and the World Cup of Pool is moving to May, with both events to be held in Milton Keynes.
The World Pool Championship will run from Sunday, June 6 until Thursday, June 10, with the World Cup of Pool moving to run from Sunday, May 9 until Friday, May 14.
The World Pool Masters will remain in its original dates of May 22-25, and Predator Championship League Pool will begin the spring feast of Matchroom Pool Series events next Monday, March 22.
The US Open Pool Championship will take place this autumn, with venue and dates to be announced in due course.
The year of Matchroom Pool Series events will conclude with the much-anticipated Mosconi Cup this December 6-9. Venue and ticket details will be announced later in the year.
Revised Matchroom Pool Series Calendar
March 22-29 - Predator Championship League Pool
May 9-14 - World Cup of Pool
May 22-25 - World Pool Masters
June 6-10 - World Pool Championship
Autumn - US Open Pool Championship
December 6-9 - Mosconi Cup
