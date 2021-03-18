Snooker News

Home

World Pool Championship and World Cup of Pool move dates with both events to take place in Milton Keynes

Don't forget, you can watch the World Cup of Pool, World Pool Masters, World Pool Championship, US Open Pool Championship, and the much-anticipated Mosconi Cup this December 6-9, live on Sky Sports in 2021

Last Updated: 18/03/21 3:40pm

Team Europe will be defending their Mosconi Cup title in December
Team Europe will be defending their Mosconi Cup title in December

The World Pool Championship will take place in June and the World Cup of Pool is moving to May, with both events to be held in Milton Keynes.

The World Pool Championship will run from Sunday, June 6 until Thursday, June 10, with the World Cup of Pool moving to run from Sunday, May 9 until Friday, May 14.

The World Pool Masters will remain in its original dates of May 22-25, and Predator Championship League Pool will begin the spring feast of Matchroom Pool Series events next Monday, March 22.

Jayson Shaw was the headline act for Team Europe at last year's memorable Mosconi Cup triumph
Jayson Shaw was the headline act for Team Europe at last year's memorable Mosconi Cup triumph

The US Open Pool Championship will take place this autumn, with venue and dates to be announced in due course.

The year of Matchroom Pool Series events will conclude with the much-anticipated Mosconi Cup this December 6-9. Venue and ticket details will be announced later in the year.

Also See:

Revised Matchroom Pool Series Calendar

March 22-29 - Predator Championship League Pool
May 9-14 - World Cup of Pool
May 22-25 - World Pool Masters
June 6-10 - World Pool Championship
Autumn - US Open Pool Championship
December 6-9 - Mosconi Cup

For those on the move, we will have the Snooker & Pool season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Stream on NOW

Live stream Sky Sports with a NOW Sports Membership

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2021 Sky UK