World Pool Championship and World Cup of Pool move dates with both events to take place in Milton Keynes

Team Europe will be defending their Mosconi Cup title in December

The World Pool Championship will take place in June and the World Cup of Pool is moving to May, with both events to be held in Milton Keynes.

The World Pool Championship will run from Sunday, June 6 until Thursday, June 10, with the World Cup of Pool moving to run from Sunday, May 9 until Friday, May 14.

The World Pool Masters will remain in its original dates of May 22-25, and Predator Championship League Pool will begin the spring feast of Matchroom Pool Series events next Monday, March 22.

Jayson Shaw was the headline act for Team Europe at last year's memorable Mosconi Cup triumph

The US Open Pool Championship will take place this autumn, with venue and dates to be announced in due course.

The year of Matchroom Pool Series events will conclude with the much-anticipated Mosconi Cup this December 6-9. Venue and ticket details will be announced later in the year.

Revised Matchroom Pool Series Calendar

March 22-29 - Predator Championship League Pool

May 9-14 - World Cup of Pool

May 22-25 - World Pool Masters

June 6-10 - World Pool Championship

Autumn - US Open Pool Championship

December 6-9 - Mosconi Cup

