World Cup of Pool: Mosconi Cup winners Jayson Shaw and Joshua Filler confirmed for tournament

Jayson Shaw (left) and Chris Melling will represent Great Britain A at this year's World Cup of Pool

Mosconi Cup winners Jayson Shaw and Joshua Filler are the latest big names confirmed for this year's World Cup of Pool from May 9-14, live on Sky Sports.

MVP Shaw will be joined for a second time on Great Britain A by Chris Melling, a Mosconi Cup MVP himself in 2012.

Joshua Filler will team up with debutant Christoph Reintjes for Germany. Reintjes is a former EuroTour silver medallist and joins Filler, the 2018 world champion and reigning US Open champion as Germany look to lift the trophy 10 years on from their only previous World Cup success.

Joshua Filler will team up debutant Christoph Reintjes for Germany

Also confirmed is Canadian pair Alex Pagulayan and John Morra.

Pagulayan was world champion in 2004 and lifted the US Open 12 months later. He is also a former World Pool Masters champion but so far the World Cup has alluded him and Team Canada, who will be hoping to break that duck in Milton Keynes.

The World Cup of Pool features 32 two-player teams and is played to a straight-knockout format, with a total prize fund of $250,000.

Kelly Fisher will be joined by Allison Fisher for Great Britain B

Great Britain A, Germany and Canada will join defending champions Austria (Albin Ouschan and Mario He), Netherlands (Niels Feijen and Marc Bijsterbosch) and Great Britain B (Kelly Fisher and Allison Fisher) at the event.

Also previously confirmed were teams from Finland (Petri Makkonen and Casper Matikainen), Poland (Mieszko Fortunski and Wojciech Szewczyk), Spain (David Alcaide and Francisco Sanchez-Ruiz) and Japan (Naoyuki Oi and Masato Yoshioka).

For those on the move, we will have the Snooker & Pool season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.