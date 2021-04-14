World Snooker Championship: Jamie Jones back at Crucible after one-year suspension

Jamie Jones said he resigned himself to never playing again, but he booked his place at the Crucible with victory at the final round of the World Championship qualifiers

Jamie Jones capped an impressive return from a one-year suspension by booking his place at the Crucible with a 10-5 win over China's Li Hang at the final round of the World Championship qualifiers in Sheffield.

The 33-year-old Jones admitted he was facing up to the end of his career when he fell off the tour at the end of the 2019 season following a ban for failing to report a corrupt approach, although he was cleared of match-fixing.

Jones said: "I had resigned myself to never playing again, but when Q-School was getting closer I thought, I'm no good at anything else, so I might as well give it a go.

"I thought I would take a year or two, but I got to the semi-finals of the Scottish Open, and did OK at the UK Championship, and now I've got to the Crucible. At the start of the year, I would have taken earning a few quid and getting back on my feet.

"Starting at the bottom again, the road back just seemed so long, but I just took one step at a time. My attitude is a lot more laid-back, and I'm playing with freedom, which is something I've been trying to do for 15 years. I feel like I can still be a match for anyone out there."

Former Crucible quarter finalist Jamie Jones will return to snooker's spiritual home once again.



He is the third player through after beating Li Hang 10-5.



It will be his fourth appearance at the Theatre of Dreams #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/ZZYeI9lpLv — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 13, 2021

Liang Wenbo is our final qualifier from 𝒥𝓊𝒹𝑔𝑒𝓂𝑒𝓃𝓉 𝒟𝒶𝓎 𝒫𝒶𝓇𝓉 𝐼



He reaches the Crucible for the eighth time with a 10-7 win over Lu Ning.



How will the 𝓕𝓲𝓻𝓮𝓬𝓻𝓪𝓬𝓴𝓮𝓻 fare this year? 💥 #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/G37ymQJ9NE — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 13, 2021

Last year's surprise quarter-finalist Kurt Maflin also booked an immediate return to the Crucible as he swept to a 10-4 victory over Robert Milkins, and Matthew Selt sealed a third career appearance with a 10-3 win over Scott Donaldson.

Veteran Mark Davis recovered from a 7-2 deficit to beat Jamie Clarke 10-8 and reach the Crucible for the 12th time in his career.

The qualifying competition's top seed, Zhou Yuelong, crashed 10-7 to Liam Highfield, but three Chinese players - Lyu Haotian, Liang Wenbo and Tian Pengfei - all made it through.

