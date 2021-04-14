World Snooker Championship: Jamie Jones back at Crucible after one-year suspension
Jamie Jones, who reached the quarter-finals on his Crucible debut in 2012 and made two subsequent appearances prior to his ban, battled to regain his tour card via Q-School last year and believes his game has benefited from the experience
Last Updated: 14/04/21 9:20am
Jamie Jones capped an impressive return from a one-year suspension by booking his place at the Crucible with a 10-5 win over China's Li Hang at the final round of the World Championship qualifiers in Sheffield.
The 33-year-old Jones admitted he was facing up to the end of his career when he fell off the tour at the end of the 2019 season following a ban for failing to report a corrupt approach, although he was cleared of match-fixing.
Jones said: "I had resigned myself to never playing again, but when Q-School was getting closer I thought, I'm no good at anything else, so I might as well give it a go.
"I thought I would take a year or two, but I got to the semi-finals of the Scottish Open, and did OK at the UK Championship, and now I've got to the Crucible. At the start of the year, I would have taken earning a few quid and getting back on my feet.
"Starting at the bottom again, the road back just seemed so long, but I just took one step at a time. My attitude is a lot more laid-back, and I'm playing with freedom, which is something I've been trying to do for 15 years. I feel like I can still be a match for anyone out there."
Former Crucible quarter finalist Jamie Jones will return to snooker's spiritual home once again.— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 13, 2021
He is the third player through after beating Li Hang 10-5.
It will be his fourth appearance at the Theatre of Dreams #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/ZZYeI9lpLv
- Full capacity at Crucible for World Snooker final
- Europe demolish USA to regain Mosconi Cup
- Ronnie O'Sullivan: Genius of the baize
Liang Wenbo is our final qualifier from 𝒥𝓊𝒹𝑔𝑒𝓂𝑒𝓃𝓉 𝒟𝒶𝓎 𝒫𝒶𝓇𝓉 𝐼— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 13, 2021
He reaches the Crucible for the eighth time with a 10-7 win over Lu Ning.
How will the 𝓕𝓲𝓻𝓮𝓬𝓻𝓪𝓬𝓴𝓮𝓻 fare this year? 💥 #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/G37ymQJ9NE
Last year's surprise quarter-finalist Kurt Maflin also booked an immediate return to the Crucible as he swept to a 10-4 victory over Robert Milkins, and Matthew Selt sealed a third career appearance with a 10-3 win over Scott Donaldson.
Veteran Mark Davis recovered from a 7-2 deficit to beat Jamie Clarke 10-8 and reach the Crucible for the 12th time in his career.
The qualifying competition's top seed, Zhou Yuelong, crashed 10-7 to Liam Highfield, but three Chinese players - Lyu Haotian, Liang Wenbo and Tian Pengfei - all made it through.
For those on the move, we will have the Snooker & Pool season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.