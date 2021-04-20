World Cup of Pool: Skyler Woodward and Billy Thorpe will represent Team USA at tournament

Skyler Woodward (left) and Billy Thorpe will represent Team USA at this year's World Cup of Pool (picture courtesy of JP Parmentier / Matchroom Multi Sport)

Skyler Woodward and Billy Thorpe will represent Team USA at this year's World Cup of Pool at Stadium MK - live on Sky Sports.

Two-time Mosconi Cup MVP Woodward will be joined for the first time at this year's event by Thorpe, who has been a Mosconi Cup team-mate of Woodward since 2017.

The pair are close off the table and teamed up on it for a memorable 5-1 doubles win over Niels Feijen and Alexander Kazakis at the 2019 Mosconi Cup. A result which was the start of a run of momentum which took USA from trailing 5-3 to eventually winning a second successive Cup.

This year's tournament will take place at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes from May 9-14.

Jayson Shaw and Chris Melling will represent Great Britain A

Woodward will then travel to Gibraltar for the World Pool Masters, which takes place from May 22-25 - also live on Sky Sports.

Shane van Boening will also play the Masters as the South Dakota Kid looks for a third title having previously won the event in 2014 and 2015.

Van Boening, Thorpe and Woodward will all then play in the World Pool Championship in Milton Keynes, from June 6-10, where Chris Robinson and Corey Deuel will also compete, meaning all five members of the 2020 Team USA will participate, as will Tyler Styer, a Mosconi Cup winner in 2018 and 2019.

Shaw will also be in action at the World Pool Masters in Gibraltar

Already confirmed for the World Cup of Pool are defending champions Austria (Albin Ouschan and Mario He), hosts Great Britain A (Jayson Shaw and Chris Melling) and three-time winners Philippines (Jeff De Luna and Roberto Gomez).

David Alcaide will defend his World Pool Masters title in Gibraltar, with World Champion Fedor Gorst and Mosconi Cup MVP Jayson Shaw among the other players invited.

