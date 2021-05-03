World Snooker Championship: Mark Selby wins fourth Crucible title with victory in Sheffield
Mark Selby joins John Higgins as a four-time world snooker champion following his latest victory at the Crucible to add to his wins in 2014, 2016 and 2017; the 37-year-old from Leicester defeats 2005 champion Shaun Murphy 18-15
By Raz Mirza
Last Updated: 03/05/21 10:20pm
Mark Selby became a four-time world snooker champion at the Crucible in Sheffield after defeating Shaun Murphy 18-15 in a thrilling final on Sunday.
Selby successfully preserved his three-frame lead over Murphy at the end of the penultimate session of their final to go 14-11 in front.
When they returned for the conclusion of their best-of-35 battle on Monday evening, Selby maintained his advantage despite a late fightback from 'The Magician' before clinching victory in a thrilling conclusion after 17 days of action to become the fifth player to win four Crucible titles.
Selby, who also won the title in 2014, 2016 and 2017, ended a four-year wait to gets his hands on famous old trophy while he collected the £500,000 winnings in the process.
More to come...
For those on the move, we will have the Snooker & Pool season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.