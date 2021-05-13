World Cup of Pool: Jayson Shaw and Chris Melling exit tournament while USA lose to Philippines

Estonia's Denis Grabe and Mark Magi celebrate their incredible victory against Great Britain A at the World Cup of Pool (photo courtesy of Taka Wu/Matchroom Multi Sport)

Great Britain A crashed out of the World Cup of Pool in agonising circumstances as Jayson Shaw scratched with two balls remaining at hill-hill against Estonia, while USA went down to defeat against the Philippines.

Britain's Shaw and Chris Melling took on Estonia's Denis Grabe and Mark Magi in the final second-round fixture.

Neither team were at their best in the first half of the match and after eight racks it was 4-4. The hosts looked set to move ahead until Melling scratched on the 6. Estonia did the rest and reached the hill in rack ten after some good safety play.

But Great Britain A won the next two racks to join Estonia on the hill, and though Grabe and Magi had a chance in the last, it was Shaw and Melling who were at the table when only the 5 and 9 remained.

The two balls were tied close to each other when Shaw cut the five in with pace, but the cue came off the side rail to scratch in the top pocket leaving Magi with a simple 9 to send them through to the quarter-finals.

Jeff De Luna and Roberto Gomez produced a remarkable comeback against USA

Estonia will face Philippines in the last eight after Jeff De Luna and Roberto Gomez staged a dramatic comeback from 5-0 down to defeat America's Skyler Woodward and Billy Thorpe.

Earlier in the session, comeback kids Darren Appleton and Karl Boyes took advantage of a despondent Greek pairing of Alex Kazakis and Nick Malai to reach the quarter-finals with a 7-4 win.

Karl Boyes and Darren Appleton are the last home team standing at the tournament in Milton Keynes

Appleton and Boyes lifted the World Cup in 2014 and were returning as a late replacement for Canada, who had been blighted with travel issues, but they're now flying the flag alone for the hosts.

Japan, Denmark and Germany all won through in the afternoon session.

All four quarter-finals will be played on Thursday, with two in the afternoon session and two in the evening. The action begins at 12pm with Slovakia taking on Japan before Great Britain C face Netherlands. In the evening, Estonia will face Philippines, while Denmark meet Germany.

Round Two

Russia 2-7 Japan

Italy 5-7 Denmark

Germany 7-4 Kuwait

Great Britain C 7-4 Greece

USA 5-7 Philippines

Estonia 7-6 Great Britain A

Netherlands 7-1 Finland

Slovakia 7-6 Czech Republic

