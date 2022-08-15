European Open Pool Championship: Albin Ouschan wins inaugural title by beating Shane Van Boening in final

Albin Ouschan won the inaugural European Open Pool Championship on Sunday

Albin Ouschan claimed the inaugural European Open Pool Championship in Fulda, Germany, beating Shane Van Boening 13-11 in a rollercoaster final.

Ouschan's win, which was revenge for his World Pool Championship final defeat to the American, sees the two-time world champion move up to third in the Live Nineball World Rankings with a difference of over $10,000 between him and fourth-placed Francisco Sanchez Ruiz in the vital race for an automatic spot in the 2022 Mosconi Cup at Bally's Las Vegas - live on Sky Sports (November 30-December 3).

At 10-10, a dry break from world No 1 Van Boening lead to Ouschan putting away the table to move two away from victory and history.

However, Van Boening swept in to level again before the pair went at each other in a deep safety battle which saw Ouschan leave the two hanging over the pocket.

Van Boening made it before a 3-6 combo and a safety on the three. Eventually, it was left open by Ouschan but Van Boening's safety lead to him scratching and giving Ouschan ball in hand.

A neat safety later and Van Boening was in a heap of trouble behind the seven. 'The South Dakota Kid' struck the four full contact to open the table up and put Ouschan on the hill at 12-11.

The match appeared to be heading for hill-hill when Van Boening made an excellent bank to make the three, but a costly error on the five gave Ouschan his chance to seal a thrilling 13-11 victory.

"You couldn't tell who was going to win it. I think overall it was a good and exciting match to watch. I am so glad it's over and I had some sweet revenge over Shane," said the Austrian.

"Of course, it goes through your mind that you are playing against Shane in a final again.

"The last one you played and he smashed you. It gets in your head. When the match went tight at 10-10, I thought please dear lord give me a break and I finally had one. Then I screwed up on the three ball. Then I am glad he felt some pressure on the five ball, and now it's over and I can go home with another title."

What's coming up on Sky Sports?

Next up is the 2022 US Open Pool Championship at Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City, USA from October 10-15.

Defending champion Carlo Biado is set to lead the field of 256 this October along with the likes of five-time champion and newly-crowned world champion Van Boening, Joshua Filler, Skyler Woodward and many more big hitters set to go toe-to-toe with players from all four corners of the world over six days.