World Pool Championship: Shane Van Boening wins tournament at Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

Shane Van Boening finally became the champion of the world after beating Albin Ouschan in the World Pool Championship final at the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes on Sunday.

The American, who produced a comeback for the ages as he came from 10-3 down to defeat Hall of Famer and former World Champion Mika Immonen 11-10 to reach the last 16, kept up the momentum in the final.

From 6-6, Van Boening ran home with an expert performance to deliver his first-ever world title leaving Ouschan with very few opportunities at the table as he wrapped up an emotional 13-6 win.

It was effortless and equally breath-taking at the same time in a watershed moment for the South Dakota Kid.

Van Boening said: "I have been trying for years. Two times I've been in the final and two times in the final. I just knew I was going to win the World Pool Championship. I dreamed I would be World Champion. It teaches you to work hard, follow your dreams and never give up.

"It was just a fantastic week. That match for me against Mika changed things. I could've been going home at 10-3 down. But I fought my way through. I am lost for words. I am so happy for myself, thank you to all the fans of this sport.

"I put in so many hours in my career. I dreamed of being a world champion. Today is that moment."

He added: "It is a dream come true. It makes me hungry for more, I will go home and go fishing for a bit but then I will be working hard again."

Ouschan, who was aiming to become only the second player in history to defend his title and win it three times emulating Earl Strickland, said: "To the middle of the match, it was back and forth. I played a safety then didn't make a shot for the rest of the match.

"Shane played a great tournament with great comebacks. He deserved it today. I am disappointed, but it is fair to say he played better. He had some rolls but without that, you cannot be world champion"

The win puts Van Boening in a commanding position to keep his place in the Team USA Mosconi Cup team this November 30-3 December in Las Vegas.

Next up on Sky Sports is the World Pool Masters at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar from May 5-8.

We will also be bringing you coverage of the UK Open | May 17-22 | Copper Box Arena, London I World Cup of Pool | June 14-19 | The Brentwood Centre, Essex I US Open Pool Championship | October 10-15 | Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City & Mosconi Cup | November 30-3 December | Bally's Las Vegas.

