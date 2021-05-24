Kelly Fisher knocked out of World Pool Masters as Skyler Woodward ends the reign of David Alcaide
Kelly Fisher's hopes of making progress at the World Pool Masters came to an early end while Skyler Woodward knocked defending champion David Alcaide at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar; there were also wins for Eklent Kaci and Joshua Filler
Women's world 9-ball champion Kelly Fisher saw her World Pool Masters hopes come to an early end in Gibraltar as Skyler Woodward knocked out defending champion David Alcaide.
With fans returning to the arena for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, those lucky enough to have a ticket were treated to a top-class weekend of pool at the Europa Sports Complex.
Fisher, who recently opened up to Sky Sports about her incredible journey to the top, was beaten 7-3 by Australian Justin Sajich in the preliminary round.
Russian youngster Kristina Tkach was beaten 7-2 by Mieszko Fortunski in another preliminary round match.
Joshua Filler staved off a Chris Melling fightback to advance to the quarter-finals.
Filler held a 5-1 lead over Melling before the Yorkshireman fought back to 5-5, only to see the recent World Cup winner complete a 7-5 win.
Woodward, who inflicted a 7-1 defeat on Mosconi Cup team-mate Billy Thorpe, continued his stunning form by knocking out defending champion Alcaide out of the tournament with a 7-3 last 16 win, while Eklent Kaci also made it through to the quarter-finals after an eventful 7-5 win over Naoyuki Oi.
