Kelly Fisher knocked out of World Pool Masters as Skyler Woodward ends the reign of David Alcaide

Kelly Fisher's World Pool Masters hopes came to an end in the preliminary round (photo courtesy of Taka Wu/Matchroom Multi Sport)

Women's world 9-ball champion Kelly Fisher saw her World Pool Masters hopes come to an early end in Gibraltar as Skyler Woodward knocked out defending champion David Alcaide.

With fans returning to the arena for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, those lucky enough to have a ticket were treated to a top-class weekend of pool at the Europa Sports Complex.

Fisher, who recently opened up to Sky Sports about her incredible journey to the top, was beaten 7-3 by Australian Justin Sajich in the preliminary round.

Oh, my word. Have you ever seen anything quite like it?!



Eklent Kaçi cannot believe it! 🤯@Dafabet #WorldPoolMasters pic.twitter.com/F0UGOEleP5 — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) May 23, 2021

Kristina Tkach is the 2017 WPA world 9-ball junior championship winner

Russian youngster Kristina Tkach was beaten 7-2 by Mieszko Fortunski in another preliminary round match.

"I am just going out there taking it ball by ball. One match at a time." 🗣Skyler Woodward reacts to his victory over David Alcaide #WorldPoolMasters #VisitGibraltar pic.twitter.com/cxNDVZFYIk — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) May 23, 2021

Joshua Filler staved off a Chris Melling fightback to advance to the quarter-finals.

Filler held a 5-1 lead over Melling before the Yorkshireman fought back to 5-5, only to see the recent World Cup winner complete a 7-5 win.

Spain's David Alcaide was knocked out of the World Pool Masters

Woodward, who inflicted a 7-1 defeat on Mosconi Cup team-mate Billy Thorpe, continued his stunning form by knocking out defending champion Alcaide out of the tournament with a 7-3 last 16 win, while Eklent Kaci also made it through to the quarter-finals after an eventful 7-5 win over Naoyuki Oi.

For those on the move, we will have the Snooker & Pool season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.