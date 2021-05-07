Pool star Kelly Fisher wants women to compete at the Mosconi Cup again

Kelly Fisher has called on organisers to reintroduce women to the Mosconi Cup format, which sees Team Europe take on USA in an annual transatlantic 9-ball showdown.

The first Mosconi Cup took place at the Rollerbowl in Romford, in 1994, with a team of eight format, comprised of six men and two women.

Allison Fisher was one of the ladies on that European side and 'The Duchess of Doom' will be back on our screens as she prepares to team up with Kelly Fisher, who is the reigning women's world 9-ball champion, for Great Britain B at the World Cup of Pool.

The duo are not the only all-female pairing at the tournament, to be held at Stadium MK, with Belarus being represented by Margarita Fefilova and Yana Halliday.

Team Europe ended USA's two-year reign as Mosconi Cup champions with an emphatic 11-3 win at Coventry's Ricoh Arena

Kelly Fisher is hopeful this is just the start, praising Matchroom Multi Sport and managing director, Emily Frazer, for allowing women to compete against men on a 9-foot sized table.

"To actually be paired up with Allison, I thought 'wow, what a great idea'. I think it's great for the sport, I think it's going to have a lot of attention and I think it's good for the future of pool for both men and women," West Yorkshire's Fisher told Sky Sports.

"I think it's a win, win. A great idea and a great way to promote the sport."

Speaking about bringing female players back into the Mosconi Cup format, Fisher said: "Why not? We're in 2021 now, let's do it. Let's mix it up, let's get some excitement going, more than there is already.

"I think it would add that extra va va voom to it if you like. I've spoken to Emily and I've said it in every interview where we've got a men's World Cup of Pool, a women's World Cup of Pool and a mixed World Cup of Pool. It's the same with the Mosconi Cup.

"If we can grow the sport to a level where we can have men's, women's and then mixed tournaments, the season would be full, the sponsorship, I think, would grow, and the sport as a whole would grow. The excitement of it, the fan base. I'd love to see us at that point, hopefully before I retire.

"Pool has always been pretty much separated and I was okay with that so long as individual men's and women's tournaments, promotion and sponsorship was growing.

"Adding this excitement to mix them would definitely help grow the game of Pool. It's not necessarily anything to do with power or the male and female physique, unlike most sports. I think it's a great way to take the game to the next level.

"Also, why not in Pool. There's nothing to say why women can't be as good as men."

I'm rooting for Great Britain A although I'd love to see us in the final. Whether that's realistic or not, we'll have to wait and see. Kelly Fisher is tipping Jayson Shaw and Chris Melling

Great Britain B have been drawn to face three-time champions Philippines at the World Cup of Pool, who will be represented by Roberto Gomez and Jeff De Luna.

Kelly Fisher says she is excited to be teaming up with Allison Fisher, who is a legend in the sport, as the pair look to cause a major upset.

She said: "I've known Allison since I was 12 years old so we're talking a lot of years. She's a wonderful ambassador. I've looked up to her from when I was very young and obviously we've been great friends over the years. If you look at her record, I don't think there's a male player that's achieved what she has achieved.

"With Fisher, Fisher being together for Great Britain, I think it's fantastic and I wouldn't have picked anybody else, let's put it that way.

"We're a great team, we've both got a lot of energy and I think we'll fit well and banter off each other.

"We played together at the Queen's Cup, which is the equivalent of Mosconi Cup, and we gelled the best out of everybody. That was the only time that we played together for the same team."

Kelly Fisher will be teaming up with the legendary Allison Fisher at the World Cup of Pool

Fisher says Pool in on the up, especially the women's game.

Russian Kristina Tkach and Margaret Fefilova of Belarus are two stars who are putting the game on the map.

The 42-year-old, nicknamed 'KwikFire', is tipping the team of Jayson Shaw and Chris Melling, representing Great Britain A, to walk away with the title this year.

"I'm rooting for Great Britain A although I'd love to see us in the final. Whether that's realistic or not, we'll have to wait and see."

