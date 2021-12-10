Mosconi Cup: Team Europe defeat USA to retain trophy at Alexandra Palace

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe retained the Mosconi Cup in convincing style at Alexandra Palace Team Europe retained the Mosconi Cup in convincing style at Alexandra Palace

Team Europe retained the Mosconi Cup with a superb 11-6 victory over USA at Alexandra Palace on Friday.

The men in blue turned the contest around from 5-3 down to win seven out of the next eight matches and complete a brilliant comeback.

The fans' choice opening doubles match saw Jayson Shaw and Joshua Filler take on American duo Shane Van Boening and Skyler Woodward in a blockbuster clash.

🇪🇺🏆 CHAMPIONS



Europe have beaten USA 11-6 to win the 2021 @CazooUK #MosconiCup 🔥@killerfillers with the final point, beating SVB 5-3 to seal the title 👏 pic.twitter.com/0zgUt107iQ — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) December 10, 2021

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player European skipper Alex Lely spoke to Sky Sports' Michael Bridges after his side sealed a brilliant comeback win over USA European skipper Alex Lely spoke to Sky Sports' Michael Bridges after his side sealed a brilliant comeback win over USA

And in another dramatic encounter, the contest went to a deciding rack in which the European pair cleared up, despite a few nervy moments, to move on the hill overall.

Shaw and Woodward returned to the baize to face each other in singles action with 'The Kentucky Kid' all too aware of the lethal Scot, but the two-time MVP kept his cool to land a superb 3-9 combo and seal a huge 5-2 victory to reduce the deficit to four points.

WOAH!



Filler with the 2-9 carom to level the match at 2-2! Game on..#MosconiCup pic.twitter.com/RjSf45q6KP — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) December 10, 2021

However, it was left to Filler to supply the clinching point for Europe beating Van Boening 5-3 to seal the title for the second successive year.

Jayson Shaw. Only the third player in #MosconiCup history to win back-to-back MVP titles. pic.twitter.com/rq9tja5Vus — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) December 10, 2021

Matchroom Multi Sport Managing Director Emily Frazer will be taking next year's Mosconi Cup stateside (Taka G Wu/Matchroom Multi Sport)

The Mosconi Cup will now head back stateside in 2022 at Bally's Hotel & Casino Las Vegas on November 30 to December 3 - live on Sky Sports.

Matchroom Multi Sport managing director Emily Frazer said: "We're delighted to be taking the Mosconi Cup back to Las Vegas for the first time since 2019.

"The American crowd brought the heat last time around and spurred their side on towards victory. I cannot wait to see what they bring in 2022."

For those on the move, we will have next year's Mosconi Cup covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.