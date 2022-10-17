US Open Pool Championship: Francisco Sanchez Ruiz defeats Max Lechner in final to move to world No 1

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz claimed victory at the US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City after beating Austria's Max Lechner 13-10 to move to world No 1.

The Spaniard's week in New Jersey ended with a memorable victory over Lechner - in front of a sell-out crowd - to break the $100,000 mark and overtake World Champion Shane Van Boening at the top of the rankings.

"It is unbelievable how it feels. I feel so happy. Congratulations to Max," said Sanchez Ruiz. "Thank you to everyone for the support, I love you guys. It's the biggest win in my career.

"There's too many good feelings right now. I received the news of making the Mosconi Cup and it gave me so much. I want to say thank you to my team David Alcaide and Jose Alberto Delgado. It's an unbelievable feeling, it really is."

Sanchez Ruiz nailed a golden break to make it 3-3 before Lechner made it 6-6 in a tight opening to the contest.

Sanchez Ruiz then opened up a 10-6 advantage in the race to 13 but his momentum was halted as the Austrian came storming back to reduce the deficit to 11-10.

However, Lechner scratched off the break to allow the Spaniard to get to the hill first before sealing a memorable win with a break and run.

Ready for the Mosconi Cup?

Next up is the 2022 Mosconi Cup from November 30 to December 3 at Bally's Las Vegas where Jeremy Jones' USA side will be looking to regain the Mosconi Cup back from Alex Lely's European side - live on Sky Sports.

Both Team USA and Europe have three spots each locked up from the Live Nineball World Rankings with Shane Van Boening joined by Skyler Woodward and Oscar Dominguez this week for the Americans whilst Joshua Filler was joined by Francisco Sanchez Ruiz and Albin Ouschan.

The skippers as set to confirm their two wild card picks each to complete their sides ahead of the battle commencing in pool's biggest battle.